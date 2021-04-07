Initial probe places foreign jet outside Indonesian territory: AF

The Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU) headquarters has issued a clarification on a foreign jet fighter that was reported flying low over Natuna waters in Riau Islands, as shown on a video circulating on social media.

The TNI AU has checked the video showing the coordinates of the jet fighter, which was flying at a low altitude, chief of the TNI AU Information Service, Air Commodore Indan Gilang B, said in a written statement released on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 4.15 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

“In Natuna waters, a foreign jet fighter, believed to be an F-18 Hornet, has flown over FPSO (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading Vessel) Kakap Natuna operated by an Indonesian oil company and located in the exclusive economic zone, about 169 miles west of Natuna Islands,” he informed.

Based on the result of a preliminary investigation, the jet fighter flew outside Indonesian territory, he said.

The TNI AU will continue to study the incident in detail, he added.

“The jet fighter flew outside Indonesian territory. At this moment, the TNI AU is studying the incident thoroughly along with the relevant parties,” he said. (INE)

Source: Antara News