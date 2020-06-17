Informa Pharma Intelligence Names Ramsey Hashem As President

Former Chief Commercial Officer Assumes Role Today

LONDON, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Informa Pharma Intelligence , the global business intelligence leader for the biopharma industry, today announced that, effective July 1, Ramsey Hashem, Informa Pharma Intelligence’s Chief Commercial Officer, has been named President. Hashem will assume the role from Linda Blackerby, who is moving into non-executive roles after 11 years of successful service leading business units at Informa.

As President and CEO, Hashem will be responsible for overseeing the entire Global Pharma Intelligence operations as well as launching new intelligence products to support the pharmaceutical industry’s needs for more data-driven decisions. Hashem brings over 25 years of experience at companies like Thomson Reuters, Clarivate Analytics, Wolters Kluwer Health and GE Healthcare, as well as managing and directing commercial success for analytic product launches. In his role as CCO of Informa Pharma Intelligence, he’s been responsible for the company’s revenue and sales goals and implementing customer engagement into the organization’s workflow.

The transition to Hashem builds on Informa Pharma Intelligence’s recent success – including the launch of a COVID-19 content hub, designed to provide key information related to the global outbreak, and a recent partnership with Signals Analytics, to provide data helping uncover trends and novel insights for life sciences companies mitigating investment risk and accelerating the drug development process.

“I’ve worked with Ramsey for the past 3 years, and I strongly feel he has the right experience, track record and skills to lead our business forward,” said Linda Blackerby, Informa Pharma Intelligence’s outgoing President. “His keen understanding of building and motivating teams to drive customer-centric results, and his experience collaborating across teams to drive real, tangible results will deliver continued success for Informa Pharma Intelligence. I have witnessed firsthand his ability to create a balanced work environment for his employees to perform at their best by fostering trust, collaboration and creativity.”

“I’ve been in the information business my entire career. I have always valued Informa Pharma Intelligence’s commitment to providing innovative solutions to businesses in the biopharma industry. The work we’ve been able to accomplish has led to drastic change and progress in how pharmaceutical companies develop effective treatments,” said Ramsey Hashem, Informa Pharma Intelligence, President. “Linda has been an outstanding leader as President and CEO of Pharma Intelligence, and I’m looking forward to continuing her legacy of building relationships with our industry partners and customers and gaining additional industry recognition.”

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products—Datamonitor Healthcare, Sitetrove, Trialtrove, Pharmaprojects, Biomedtracker, Scrip, Pink Sheet and In Vivo – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com .