NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Informa Pharma Intelligence, the global business intelligence provider for the biopharma industry, announced the launch of its Preferred Partner Network to enhance the services supplied to customers across the drug development lifecycle.

Built on Informa Pharma’s deep industry expertise and years of collaborating with like-minded companies, the network will bring together hand-picked industry specialists to create a select ecosystem of best-in-class services providers. The inaugural members of the Preferred Partner Network are Blueprint Advisory, Causaly, and ROSALIND, each bringing their unique strengths in the drug development and clinical trial process.

The network will seamlessly integrate Informa Pharma’s gold-standard content with Preferred Partners’ technology and services solutions to further support decision-makers in the pharma industry. This partnership will also provide a space for growing companies to work closely with other leading content and technology providers, as well as connect with life science and healthcare communities to increase efficiency in drug development.

“By launching the Preferred Partner Network, we can take our support for customers to the next level,” said Nicky Marlin, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Informa Pharma Intelligence. “Individually, each partner provides essential technologies and services for the pharmaceutical industry, but together, we can significantly strengthen and streamline our positive contribution to the drug development landscape as a whole. We are proud to have Blueprint Advisory, Causaly, and ROSALIND™ join us as key partners in this endeavor.”

All Preferred Partners are endorsed by Informa as gold-standard vendors for integration with Informa Pharma’s content, and each partner receives individualized technical support on relevant customer projects and prioritization through Informa’s Third Party Access (TPA) Program. This includes dedicated, tailored success plans to ensure that each member achieves its goals, with the ultimate goal to deliver leading combined offerings to support mutual clients.

Blueprint Advisory

Blueprint Advisory is a Salesforce Consulting Partner with a successful track record of implementing Informa Pharma Intelligence’s APIs. Blueprint Advisory supports Informa customers’ business development and data teams throughout the discovery, implementation, and enhancement process to ensure that customers can extract value in ways that are truly impactful to their business.

Causaly

Causaly accelerates how humans acquire knowledge and develop insights in biomedicine. Causaly helps researchers and decision-makers discover evidence from millions of academic publications, clinical trials, regulatory documents, patents, and other data sources.

ROSALIND

ROSALIND™ is the first genomics discovery and collaboration platform specifically designed for scientists and biologists. ROSALIND aims to simplify the practice of genomic data interpretation, so that biologists, researchers, and drug developers can harness the potential of genomic information while reducing costs and increasing productivity.

For more information about the Preferred Partner Network, email IPIthirdpartyaccess@informa. com or visit Informa Pharma Intelligence.

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products – Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 400 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com .

Informa Pharma Intelligence PR Contact

Diffusion PR for Informa Pharma Intelligence

informapharma@diffusionpr.com