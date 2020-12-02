Informa Pharma Intelligence and QLS Advisors Partner to Pilot Predictive Analysis Tool for Clinical Trials

Partnership will help inform key decisions with new drug-level probability of approval scores powered by QLS and incorporated into Informa Pharma Intelligence’s Biomedtracker

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Informa Pharma Intelligence, the global business intelligence provider for the biopharma industry, and Quantitative Life Sciences (QLS) Advisors today announced a partnership to further enhance the predictive level insights currently available in Informa Pharma Intelligence’s Biomedtracker. This partnership will allow Biomedtracker to not only have an industry leading Likelihood of Approval (LOA) score to support risk management and investment decisions, but will also enhance the tool further with QLS’s machine learning driven forecasts of clinical outcomes. These program-level probability of approval (POA) scores will provide biopharma portfolio managers and licensing teams even more robust tools for managing the risk of their drug development pipelines.

The industry has often relied on historical success rates in making drug development decisions. This partnership will give Biomedtracker users access to forward-looking drug-specific machine-learning forecasts that can be explained through intuitive “key features” underlying each prediction. These features include sponsor track record, clinical trial design parameters, the availability and type of biomarkers, drug and disease characteristics, and over 200 other inputs from Informa Pharma Intelligence’s industry leading Pharmaprojects™, Trialtrove™ and Biomedtracker™ databases. The QLS machine-learning algorithms are commercial-grade implementations of peer-reviewed academic research published by one of its founders in 2019 in the Harvard Data Science Review.

“Our partners at QLS have worked hard—largely in stealth mode—to get both transparency and correlation risk right, and we’re excited to partner with them to bring these new predictive analytic tools to the biopharma industry through Biomedtracker,” said Nicola Marlin, Chief Product Officer, Informa Pharma Intelligence. “Andrew Lo and his QLS colleagues have taken the next step of advancing drug-program and portfolio-wide risk assessment to complement the work we began with our own colleague, Michael Hay, in his pathbreaking 2014 nature publication on Biomedtracker’s Likelihood of Approval tool which used expert evaluation metrics to streamline decision making.”

The QLS scores are computed using several AI and natural language processing techniques and are applied to Informa Pharma Intelligence’s 30+ years of clinical development history to “learn” which attributes are most important for determining a drug program’s POA, and by how much. This added level of artificial intelligence coupled with the tools LOA offers allows for Biomedtracker users to have the most comprehensive information base to support decision-making and understand the overall direction an asset is headed.

“You can’t manage what you don’t measure, so the starting point of any decision in the biopharma industry is getting the most accurate estimates of POA available—this is what motivated our partnership with Informa Pharma Intelligence,” said Andrew Lo, co-founder and chairman of QLS Advisors and director of the MIT Laboratory for Financial Engineering. “In discussions with our longtime collaborator Informa Pharma Intelligence, we agreed that, by making our POA score available to all Biomedtracker users, we can set an even higher industry standard that will ultimately help attract greater and smarter investment capital to the biopharma industry.”

POA scores will be rolled out to users throughout the end of the year. To learn more or gain access to Biomedtracker, please reach out to pharma@informa.com.

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products – Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Medtrack™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com .

About QLS Advisors

QLS Advisors LLC is a technology and advisory company based in Cambridge, MA, dedicated to fostering innovation in the life sciences. QLS employs a unique blend of fundamental and quantitative tools to help clients manage risk, assess reward, and develop investment and financing strategies for portfolios of healthcare-related assets. For more information visit www.qlsadvisors.com.

