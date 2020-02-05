Indonesia’s registered economic growth of 5.02 percent in 2019: BPS

Under these current circumstances, it is not easy to maintain a five-percent growth. I think the 5.02-percent growth, which shows weakening, is quite good,

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia clocked an economic growth of 5.02 percent last year, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

The growth dipped slightly in comparison with 5.17 percent in 2018 and 5.07 percent in 2017, BPS Chief Suharyanto noted in a press conference held in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“Under such current circumstances, it is not easy to maintain a growth of five percent. I think the 5.02-percent growth that shows weakening is quite good,” he added.

Source: ANTARA News