Indonesia’s COVID-19 recoveries climb by 374

At least 374 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus in Indonesia as of Saturday, according to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

The recoveries recorded on Saturday took the total number of recovered patients since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 5,898,758, according to data provided by the task force.

The provinces that recorded the most recoveries were Jakarta, with 172 recoveries; Banten, 77 recoveries; West Nusa Tenggara, 38 recoveries; and East Java, with 36 recoveries, the task force data showed.

As per the task force data, Indonesia recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The provinces that reported the highest number of confirmed cases were Jakarta (314), West Java (92), Banten (71), and East Java (41).

With the additional cases, Indonesia’s total COVID-19 tally reached 6,059,931.

Meanwhile, 3 deaths were recorded on Saturday: 1 from East Java, 1 from West Java, and 1 from South Sulawesi, which took the total death toll to 156,641.

The task force reported that, as of Saturday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Indonesia reached 4,538, up 197 compared to the previous day.

The task force also reported that as many as 5,288 people were suspected of having contracted COVID-19 based on tests performed on 56,150 specimens.

The daily specimen positivity rate was recorded at 1.77 percent, while the daily person positivity rate was pegged at 1.31 percent.

Earlier on Friday, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Mohammad Syahril, had informed that so far, four patients have been infected with the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants in Indonesia.

The four patients comprise one Indonesian who has contracted the BA.4 subvariant and three foreigners who have contracted the BA.5 subvariant. The three foreigners are delegates of the Global Platform Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) event in Bali.

According to Syahril, three of the patients experienced no symptoms, while one foreign patient reported mild symptoms.

Even though the subvariants can transmit faster, so far, there have been no indications that they have higher severity compared to the previous Omicron subvariants, he affirmed.

Source: Antara News