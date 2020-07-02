Indonesia’s COVID-19 positivity rate shows a decline

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s coronavirus positivity rate, which reflects the percentage of samples testing positive, has continued to fall, head of the expert team at the Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Handling, Wiku Adisasmito, said.

“If we look at it, the positivity rate has gone down. For example, on June 15, the positivity rate was at 14 percent, and between June 22 and 28, it went down to 12 percent,” he said at a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday.

Positivity rate refers to the ratio of the number of patients with positive COVID-19 test results against the number of people who took the test.

Adisasmito stated that the positivity rate percentage, along with the incident rate of COVID-19, paints a picture of the real potential of COVID-19 infection numbers in Indonesia.

He also said that in the past few weeks, the number of confirmed cases has gone up, with over 1,000 cases reported across the country.

The number, however, is expected to continue to rise as more tests are carried out, he stated.

Source: Antara News