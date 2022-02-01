Indonesia’s backpacker paradise Bali reopens for tourists in February

Published by

DPA

Temples, markets and other public places in Indonesia’s tourist haven Bali are reopening in early February, when the island’s beaches and tourist sites become a destination for international travellers once again. Indonesian officials have announced that the popular backpacking destination for many Australian and Asian travellers is preparing to welcome back domestic and international tourists from February 4 onwards, despite a recent spike in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant. The government has also decided to cut the quarantine period for foreign arrivals to five days, from seve…

Read More