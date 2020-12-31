Indonesia’s AGO to settle alleged gross human rights violations

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin formed a special team to accelerate the settlement of alleged gross human rights violations in Indonesia.

The formation of the special team is a concrete endeavor of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) to expedite the settlement of alleged gross human rights violations in accordance with President Joko Widodo’s directives during the opening of the working meeting of the Attorney General’s Office and the commemoration of World Human Rights Day in 2020.

Burhanuddin affirmed that creation of the special team reaffirmed the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to law enforcement and support as a manifestation of its respect for, acknowledgement, and fulfilment of human rights.

“To that end, the handling of each human rights violation is mandatory to protect human dignity,” he stated here on Wednesday. Burhanuddin lauded the junior attorney general for special crimes and his staff for their hard work while performing their duties and functions in handling alleged gross human rights violations.

He was upbeat about the special team being able to work optimally to perform its duties and responsibilities to meet the public’s expectations for the settlement of gross human rights violations. “I know that your competency, capability, and professionalism is no longer doubted. Hence, I believe the special team for human rights will be able to perform its duties well. You are the representation of the Attorney General’s Office that plays a key role in settling gross human rights violations,” he affirmed.

Burhanuddin is optimistic that the effort would positively correlate with the restoration of public trust in the Attorney General’s Office.

The attorney general inaugurated and swore in 18 prosecutors as members of the special team for human rights in Jakarta on Wednesday (Dec 30), with Vice Attorney General Setia Untung Arimuladi as its chairman.

Source: Antara News