Indonesian govt enforces stricter discipline on health protocols

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued a Presidential Instruction (Inpres) to tighten law enforcement and increase public discipline in the application of health protocols to curb transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Angkie Yudistia, a presidential spokesperson for social affairs, stated here on Friday that as part of the efforts to increase public discipline and uphold the law on the implementation of health protocols on COVID-19, the head of state has issued Presidential Instruction No. 6 of 2020.

“The instruction was addressed to some ministers, military and police chiefs, head of institutions, governors, districts heads, and mayors to monitor the implementation of health protocols and participate in the efforts to prevent and curb the transmission of COVID-19,” she remarked.

The president has also instructed all regional heads to issue regulations as a guidance for the implementation of COVID-19 health protocols based on the principles of human rights.

“Also take into account that the monitoring is conducted within the corridor of upholding discipline, law enforcement, and public order,” Yudistia emphasized.

The government has continually promoted the application of health protocols encompassing wearing masks, physical distancing, and frequently washing hands.

Earlier, the communication team of the Committee for COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery spoke of having focused on efforts to protect the vulnerable group, patients with comorbidity, elderly citizens, and medical workers.

In addition, the committee has made continued efforts to curb the number of active COVID-19 cases; increase recovery rate and lower the fatality rate; step up testing, tracing, and treatment; conduct vaccination; ensure the availability of reagent for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and personal protection equipment (PPE); and conduct massive dissemination of information on health protocols.

Source: Antara News