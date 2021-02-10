Indonesian FM visits Jordan to bolster bilateral economic cooperation

Jakarta Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi paid a visit to Jordan on Tuesday to discuss efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic field, between both nations.

“My visit demonstrates Indonesia’s commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Jordan. This is the time to use this relationship for concrete cooperation,” Marsudi stated during a virtual press statement with her Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

During the visit, the foreign minister was accompanied by directors of Indonesian state-owned companies engaged in the fertilizer industry.

Phosphate is one of the major items in the trade cooperation for Indonesia and Jordan, and both nations have developed cooperation in this sector for years.

“One of the success stories is the joint venture between the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and PT Petrokimia Gresik,” she pointed out.

Marsudi emphasized that the joint venture had run smoothly until now.

The Indonesian foreign minister was scheduled to hold meetings with several Jordanian ministers to explore further cooperation in the phosphate sector as well as to follow up on Indonesia’s proposal to have a preferential trade agreement with that Arab country.

“We also agreed to complete all pending agreements, including the memorandum of understanding on counterterrorism. Hence, I hope all pending agreements would be completed this year,” she emphasized.

On the occasion, Marsudi also sought deeper collaboration with the Jordanian foreign minister in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two foreign ministers deliberated on the importance of fair and equal access to vaccines and also drew attention to the dangers of vaccine nationalism, a condition wherein a state seeks to secure vaccine supplies solely for its own citizens.

“Cooperation is the only option for us to win the battle against this pandemic together,” she noted.

Safadi welcomed the Indonesian foreign minister’s visit that coincides with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Indonesia and Jordan.

Safadi expressed strong belief that this year was the right time to bolster cooperation in all fields to mirror the strength of cooperation between Jordan and Indonesia.

Source: Antara News