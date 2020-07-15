Indonesian firms becoming more aware of cyber security: survey

Jakarta A survey by a technology corporation has revealed that South East Asian countries, including Indonesia, are becoming more aware of the importance of cyber security and protection from cyber threats.

“They (countries) are becoming more aware of the importance of preventing and thwarting cyber attacks that can potentially disrupt businesses, as we have seen in the last few years,” said country manager of Palo Alto Networks Indonesia, Surung Sinamo, during an online discussion on Wednesday.

The survey involved 400 leaders of tech companies from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore, and was conducted from 6 to 15 February, 2020, before the spread of coronavirus widened.

Palo Alto believes the survey’s findings remain relevant amid the pandemic as more work is being done virtually.

“There are a lot of virtual meetings, companies have accelerated their need (for such meetings) to ensure that their businesses and workers are protected,” Sinamo said.

Of the 100 companies surveyed by Palo Alto in Indonesia, four out of five, or 84 percent businesses, had increased their budget for cyber security in 2020, higher than the average in the region, with 73 percent companies reporting higher cyber security budgets.

Almost half of the 84 percent companies that responded said they allocated most of their total tech budget for cyber security, with 71 percent saying they increased the budget as cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated.

Furthermore, 70 percent of the respondents said that cyber attacks had increased, and 69 percent felt the need to boost their security capacities, including through automation.

Seventy-six percent of the respondents saw solutions such as antiviruses and antimalwares as important aspects of cyber security, while 61 percent said they had also invested in cloud-based servers.

Meanwhile, 56 percent of the Indonesian companies used software-defined wide area network security and 51 percent opted for firewalls.

The growing awareness on cyber security was also reflected in measures to review standard operational procedure policies annually. These were carried out by 92 percent of the respondents.

Companies also used other measures, with 83 percent reporting they updated their software, while 92 percent said it was necessary to report any hacking attempts.

Although a majority of the companies said they had invested in cyber security measures, 44 percent reported they were still not confident about their cyber security.

Over half (54 percent) of the respondents reported there was a lack of understanding among employees on cyber security, while 42 percent said that security problems also arose through business partners, supply chains, or third-party providers.

Company managements which display a lack of understanding on cyber threats can also pose a challenge, according to 40 percent of the respondents. (INE)

