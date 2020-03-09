Indonesian defense attach survives Myanmar military helicopter crash

Jakarta Defense Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon Marine Colonel Fajar Rusdianto survived a Myanmar military helicopter crash in the eastern part of the country on Friday.

“Alhamdulillah (thank God), he survived and so did all the other passengers and pilots. Several of them only sustained minor injuries,” Director of Indonesian Citizens and Entities Protection of the Foreign Ministry Judha Nugraha noted in a brief text message on Saturday.

The helicopter, carrying onboard a group of defense attachés of several foreign embassies in Myanmar, crashed shortly after taking off from the Lwe Khan Village in the Myanmar state of Shan Dua. Two of its pilots were injured, Reuters quoted Myanmar military spokesman Zaw Min Tun as saying.

The defense attachés from several nations had paid a visit to the area to attend a press conference at a building disclosed by the local authorities as a drug plant.

Myanmar is believed to be the largest producer of crystal methamphetamine. The local authorities have often highlighted to the media the large-scale arrests or disclosure of drug suspects.

