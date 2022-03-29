Indonesian bill turns coal-derived fuels clean by ignoring true scale of emissions

Published by

Mongabay

JAKARTA — Indonesia looks set to continue its heavy reliance on coal in its energy mix under a legislative sleight of hand: it will define fuels derived from coal as “new energy” and ignore any carbon emissions associated with them as “minimal.” The proposal has drawn heavy criticism from energy experts, who say it contradicts the Indonesian government’s pledge at last year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to phase out its use of coal. The fossil fuel accounts for the majority of Indonesia’s current energy mix, and now looks set to eclipse renewable alternatives under a proposed bill on new a…

Read More