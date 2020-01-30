Indonesian Ambassador installs honorary consul in Florence, Italy

London (ANTARA) – Indonesian Ambassador to Italy Esti Andayani installed Jacopo Cappuccio as Indonesia’s honorary consul to Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna and inaugurated honorary consul’s office at a function attended by local officials, Indonesian diplomats, and community in Florence, Monday.

The honorary consul’s presence in Florence is expected to help intensify economic, social, and cultural relations between Indonesia and Italy, especially in Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, Andayani noted in a statement issued by the Indonesian Embassy in Rome.

The ambassador also lauded Cappuccio for supporting the Indonesian Film Festival held regularly in Italy since 2014.

Cappuccio expressed commitment to intensifying business-to-business as well as people-to-people contacts between both nations.

“I am highly enthusiastic and ready to assist the Indonesian Embassy in Rome to achieve the target of bilateral trade between Indonesia and Italy by exploring potential areas for cooperation in agriculture and MSMEs,” he remarked.

The Indonesian Embassy in Rome plans to invite Italian businessmen to a business meeting to be held in the near future.

The address of the honorary consul is Via Pier Capponi No. 17, Florence, Italy.

