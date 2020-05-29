Indonesia urges Israel to stop annexation of West Bank, Palestine

Jakarta The Indonesian government has urged Israel to stop its plan to annex the Palestinian territory in the West Bank, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated.

Indonesia raised the Palestinian issue at a virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday (May 27), Marsudi remarked during a press conference at the Presidential Palace here on Thursday.

The minister also contacted UN Secretary General António Guterres, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, and several foreign ministers from members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), European Union (EU), and other international organizations and institutions in connection with the issue.

“In a letter (whose copies I sent to high-ranking officials from friendly countries), I mentioned that the annexation not only threatened peace and stability in the region but also dampened all efforts to find a solution to the Palestinian issue,” she remarked. Hence, the minister called on the international community to work together to uphold commitments to mutually agreed international law and agreements.

In the meantime, at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, the minister highlighted that the UN was obligated to restore Palestinian rights to its territory in accordance with the 1967 border.

The 1967 Borders or Green Line is the boundary set during a truce before Israel held a six-day offensive to areas inhabited by Palestinians, including those on the Bank West, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.

“We cannot allow Israel to continue its annexation plan (in the West Bank),” Marsudi stated.

The minister also admitted to raising the Palestinian issue during a call she received from US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo on Wednesday.

“I emphasize again that Indonesia’s position on the Palestinian issue will not change. I hope that the US leadership will prevent Israel from carrying out its plans to continue annexation in the West Bank,” Marsudi remarked during a phone conversation with Pompeo.

Israel, under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, plans to forcibly take the entire West Bank region on July 1, 2020. The plan has the support of US President Donald Trump but is opposed by Palestine and most countries in Europe and Asia.

On May 23, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry had issued a press release vehemently denouncing and rejecting Israel’s plan to annex Palestinian territory in the West Bank.

“Such a plan is illegal and in grave breach of the international law, including various UN resolutions,” the statement noted.

The Israeli plan also threatens regional stability and security while gravely undermining all efforts to reach a lasting political solution based on a two-state solution.

“Indonesia urges the international community to reject the plan,” the Indonesian Foreign Ministry stated.

Indonesia, a staunch supporter of Palestine’s struggle for independence, has no diplomatic ties with Israel as Indonesia’s Constitution has highlighted the nation’s anti-colonialism policy.

Source: Antara News