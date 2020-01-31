Indonesia upholds 1945 Constitution over Palestine issue: spokesman

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia upholds its 1945 Constitution in connection with the Palestinian issue, President Joko Widodo’s spokesman, Fadjroel Rachman, stated in response to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

“In accordance with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi’s directive, once again Indonesia affirms that concerning the Palestinian issue, the Indonesian Government upholds the mandate of the 1945 Constitution consistently,” Rachman noted in a statement here on Thursday.

The 1945 Constitution explicitly states that independence is the right of every nation, so colonialism in the world must be abolished, as it is against humanity and justice, according to the spokesman.

Hence, the solution to the Palestinian problem must be based on the two-state principle that respects international law and parameters agreed upon internationally.

“Indonesia also continues to actively revive dialog that involves concerned parties to achieve stability and lasting peace,” Fadjroel stated.

On January 29, 2020, the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry had issued a press statement saying that Indonesia underscores that to handle the issue of Palestine, Indonesia will consistently uphold the mandate of our Constitution. “The issue of Palestine shall be resolved based on the principles of the ‘two-state solution’ that respects international law and internationally agreed parameters,” the statement noted.

Indonesia once again encourages the resumption of dialog among relevant parties to achieve stability and lasting peace.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump revealed a peace plan referred to as the “deal of the century” to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday, but Palestinians termed the proposal dead on arrival and Abbas reacted with “a thousand no’s” to the announcement.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit the United Nations within two weeks to address the Security Council on his rejection of Trump’s peace plan, Aljazeera reported.

During that time, a draft resolution will be submitted to the council, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told reporters on Wednesday, without specifying a date for the visit. Trump’s plan, which he announced alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, describes Jerusalem as the “undivided capital” of Israel and promises a new capital on the outskirts of eastern Jerusalem for a proposed State of Palestine.

It would also give Israel control over the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley.

Source: ANTARA News