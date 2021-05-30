Indonesia unveils its strategies in chairing 2022 G20 presidency

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto unveiled Indonesia’s strategies in chairing the G20 Sherpa in 2022 as members of this international forum are striving to tackle the tremendous impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on economy and public health.

“The global pandemic of COVID-19 has made this forum face more complex challenges, and expect that Indonesia will lead strategic measures to tackle the pandemic’s impacts,” he said in Jakarta on Sunday.

Hartarto believes that the G20 presidency will bring benefits to Indonesia, including synergizing with members of international community to boost the recoveries of its and global economies.

The G20 presidency would also enable Indonesia to have a voice in determining the directions of global economy after the COVID-19 crisis, including the ones related to the stability of international financial system, he said.

In addition to that, it would enable Indonesia to showcase its successes in bringing about structural and financial reforms in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic as evidently revealed by the job creation law, transition to green energy, and establishment of an Indonesian sovereign wealth fund (SWF), he said.

The G20 presidency would also enable Indonesia to use international supports for its prioritized programs, including digitalization, human resources development, women and youths’ empowerment, availability of vaccine stocks, and preparation for healthcare system for future pandemic risk mitigation.

For the purpose of this presidency, the Indonesian Government has created a document management system to manage the G20’s substantial documents. It is then integrated into Indonesia’s G20 Sherpa Secretariat that can be accessed by all ministries and government agencies involving in the G20, he added.

President Joko Widodo has even appointed Airlangga Hartarto to chair the G20 Sherpa Track based on his letter No.12/2021 dated on May 27, 2021.

This year, the G20 presidency is upheld by Italy. As revealed in its official website, under its presidency, Italy focuses on “three broad, interconnected pillars of action: People, Planet, Prosperity”.

Formed in 1999, the Group of Twenty (G20) now has 20 members. They are the United States of America, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, Britain, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Italy, France, Russia, and European Union.

Source: Antara News