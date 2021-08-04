Indonesia to receive donation of 532 oxygen cylinders from UOB

The Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Singapore and the Health Ministry will receive donations of 532 medical oxygen cylinders from UOB Indonesia and the UOB Group, to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cylinders are expected to arrive on August 11, 2021, and the Health Ministry will distribute them to several hospitals, the embassy stated in a press statement on Tuesday.

The donation aims to alleviate the shortage of oxygen in Indonesia. According to data from the Health Ministry, the demand for oxygen for intensive care unit patients is recorded at 1,938 tons per day.

President Director of UOB Indonesia Hendra Gunawan presented the donation virtually to Head of Health Ministry’s Crisis Center Eka Jusuf Singka witnessed by Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Suryo Pratomo. Singka lauded the company and the embassy for the donation and helping distribute the cylinders to Indonesia.

Pratomo said that the initiative proves that UOB is keen to help the Indonesian Government deal with the pandemic, urging all parties to cooperate closely, so countries in the region can recover together.

Gunawan expressed hope that the donation can help treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Indonesia.

“By working together, we hope to overcome this crisis and create a better future,” he said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the KBRI in Singapore has collaborated with several local parties to distribute various types of assistance for handling the COVID-19 crisis in Indonesia.

