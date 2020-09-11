Indonesia to obtain 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses at 2020-end

Jakarta (ANTARA) – COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPCPEN) Head Erick Thohir revealed that Indonesia will receive 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by 2020-end, and it will have 300 million vaccine doses in 2021.

“Insya Allah (God willing), by the end of this year, we will have 30 million doses of the vaccine, and in 2021, we will receive 300 million doses of the vaccine,” Thohir, concurrently the state enterprises minister, remarked while delivering a virtual inaugural speech at Padjajaran University, Bandung, West Java, on Friday.

Thohir highlighted the Beijing-based biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac’s commitment to provide 20 million doses of the vaccine to Indonesia at the end of 2020 if the third phase of the clinical trial were to run well.

In 2021, the country would receive 250 million doses of the vaccine.

“We have also cooperated with G42 from the United Arab Emirates that works closely with state-owned pharmaceutical firm Kimia Farma and secured the commitment to provide 10 million doses of the vaccine by this year-end,” Thohir remarked.

In the first quarter of 2021, the government will obtain 50 million doses of the vaccine, he added.

The minister will hold a meeting with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin to discuss ways to ensure that the vaccine would be halal in accordance with the Islamic law.

Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto had earlier outlined a target for Indonesia to receive 290 million COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, of which 30 million are targeted for this year.

Airlangga believes the target will be achieved through 10 sources, including Sinovac, G-42 / Wuhan Institute Biological Products / Sinopharm, Astra Zaneca, GAVI / CEPI, and CanSino Biological Inc / Beijing Institute Technology.

BioNTech / Fosun Pharma / Pfizer, Modena / NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases, Acturus Therapeutics / Duke-NUS, Genexine Korea, and Red and White Vaccine will also facilitate realization of the target.

Source: Antara News