Indonesia to conduct COVID-19 drug trials at 22 hospitals
Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia
is now ready to test four kinds of drugs that could be potentially used for
treating the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 22 hospitals as part of
the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Trial.
More than 100 countries are participating in the Solidarity Trial, which involves clinical testing of four antiviral medications provided by the WHO — remdesivir, lopinavir or ritonavir, a combined compound of lopinavir or ritonavir, and interferon beta 1A, as well as chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine.
“Indonesia is the sixth country to start the (Solidarity Trial) study and we are hoping to hasten the discovery of drugs to fight COVID-19,” Professor Abdul Kadir, acting head of Research and Development Agency at the Ministry of Health, said in a statement issued on Friday.
Furthermore, the ministry’s head of Research Center, Irmansyah, said more hospitals in Indonesia will get involved in the program in the near future.
“The 22 hospitals are offering vertical healthcare services under the ministry, (and include) regional public hospitals, privately run hospitals, as well as university hospitals and some hospitals under military management, and (are being) considered as the first batch,” Irmansyah noted.
The hospitals are as listed below:
RSPI Prof. Sulianti Soeroso Jakarta
RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo Jakarta
RSUP Persahabatan Jakarta
RS YARSI Jakarta
RSPAU Dr. Esnawan Antariksa Jakarta
RSUP H. Adam Malik Medan
RSUP Dr. Hasan Sadikin Bandung
RSUP Dr. Soetomo Surabaya
RS Univ. Airlangga Surabaya
RS Universitas Udayana Bali
RSUP Sanglah Bali
RSUP Dr. Kariadi Semarang
RSUD Ambarawa Semarang
RSUP Dr. Sardjito Yogyakarta
RSUD Dr. Moewardi Solo
RSUP Prof. Dr. Kandou Manado
RSUP Dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo Makassar
RSJ Prof. Soerojo Magelang
RSUP Dr. M. Djamil Padang
RSUD Arifin Achmad Pekanbaru
RSUD Dr. Achmad Mochtar Bukit Tinggi
RSUD Dr. Saiful Anwar Malang
“I have received information that the very first patient (for the clinical trial) has been enrolled at Makassar’s RSUP Dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo,” Irmansyah added.
