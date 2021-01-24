Indonesia: Support safe, transformative digital ecosystem in ASEAN

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia is encouraging the creation of a safe and transformative digital ecosystem in support of the planned cooperation between ASEAN and Japan in the telecommunications sector.

“It (the cooperation) will be directed towards the development of a digital community and economic block, which will hinge on technological service and a safe and transformative (digital) ecosystem,” Minister of Communication and Informatics, Johnny G. Plate, was quoted as saying in a press statement released on Saturday.

He made the remarks during a virtual dialog between ASEAN Digital Ministers and Japanese Minister of Home Affairs and Communication, Masayoshi Shintani, which took place on the sidelines of the 1st ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN), held from January 18 to January 22, 2021.

Minister Plate said the planned cooperation between ASEAN and Japan in information and communication technology will be in line with Indonesia’s priority, including the development of 4G digital infrastructure across Indonesia, initial dissemination of 5G, and upholding of cyber security to support security, data reliability, and digital infrastructure. In addition, the planned cooperation will involve use of digital technology in the health sector, including in efforts to manage COVID-19 and the vaccine program, he pointed out.

Indonesia believes that strong connectivity is a prerequisite for digital transformation to strengthen economic capacity in ASEAN, Plate remarked.

Meanwhile, the management of data, which has significant economic value, needs a framework that is jointly agreed upon, he said.

“I would like to reaffirm that data has significant economic value which must be supported by a special framework of cross border data flow. More importantly, respect for personal data protection, and principles of reciprocity, fairness, lawfulness, and transparency are fundamental things in each cooperation platform,” he added. (INE)

Source: Antara News