Indonesia’ superhero movie Gundala to be screened in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s superhero movie Gundala will be out at theaters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 26, the film director, Joko Anwar, said here on Sunday.

Excitements were expressed by the movie casts, including the Malaysian actor Bront Palarae who starred as the antagonist vilain Pengkor. In social media Twitter, hashtag #GundalaMY has been posted by numbers of users.

Ahead of the screening, the film director Joko Anwar and the movie’s leading actor Abimana Aryasatya as well as several supporting roles, including Tara Basro and Ario Bayu attended a meet and greet session at Suria Kuala Lumpur City Center (KLCC) on Friday (Dec 20).

Gundala, which hit Indonesia’s theaters on August 29 this year, had received awards, including the Indonesian Film Festival’s (FFI) Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score. Meanwhile, at the international level, the movie also had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film in Toronto, Canada on Sept 5 to 15 this year.

Adapted from the 1969 comic Gundala Putra Petir (Gundala, Son of Thunder) by Harya “Hasmi” Suraminata, the movie highlights a story of Sancaka, a security guard at a printing press who was struck by lightning and he takes a special handmade helmet to distribute the power to his body. Sancaka (who later known as Gundala) uses his power to fight for truth and justice.

Following Malaysia, the movie will also be soon out at theaters in Singapore and Brunei Darussalam.

Source: ANTARA News