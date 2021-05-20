Indonesia should build national maritime force: House Speaker

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Speaker of Indonesia’s House of Representatives (DPR RI), Puan Maharani, stressed on the need for Indonesia to build a strong and solid national maritime force to become a global maritime axis.

“Hence, the Indonesian Navy, as a major component of Indonesia’s maritime power, should be strengthened,” Maharani noted in her statement here on Thursday.

The speaker made the statement while receiving a visit from Commander of the Indonesian Navy Command Staff School (Seskoal) Rear Admiral Tunggul Suropati at the DPR RI complex on Wednesday. On the occasion, Tunggul was accompanied by 10 officers of the Indonesian Navy.

Maharani believes that developing the strength of the Navy, as the main component of national defense at sea and as the components of maritime power, not just brought hope, but it was also a necessity that had to be addressed.

Strategic planning is deemed necessary for building the national maritime power. Hence, the role of Seskoal is increasingly important in preparing the resources of Indonesian Navy officers.

The DPR chief emphasized that Seskoal should be able to direct student officers to think in an integrated, systematic, structured, and comprehensive manner in compiling strategic planning for the development of Indonesian Navy’s strength and capabilities.

“(They) must be adaptive and responsive since in future, we face threats and changes in the global and regional strategic environment that are moving very dynamically,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Seskoal Commander Rear Admiral Tunggul Suropati welcomed the suggestions and views from the speaker on the development of maritime forces.

“Hence, we invite the speaker to give a public lecture at Seskoal, so that she can convey her thoughts directly regarding the development of a national maritime force to the Seskoal student officers,” he stated.

Suropati noted that the speaker will deliver a public lecture at Seskoal during the Indonesian Navy Strategic Planning Work Lecture for Seskoal Regular Education Student Officers of the 59th Generation of the Academic Year 2021.

In that public lecture, the speaker will be requested to share her views on the development of Army’s main weapon system (Alutsista), especially for the Navy.

Source: Antara News