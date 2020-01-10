Indonesia should adopt prompt stance in allaying Mideast tension: MPR

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Fadel Muhammad, Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) deputy chairman, urged the Indonesian government to take a stance promptly over the spiraling Middle East tension following the US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“It is time for Indonesia to play a role in this crucial issue since the conflict is not solely a US-Iran issue but rather a humanitarian problem that many countries, including Indonesia, must play a role (in solving),” Fadel stated after meeting Iran’s Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Khoush Heikal Azad here on Friday.

He views Indonesia’s stance as crucial since the US-Iran conflict has become a global issue and can also potentially have a major global impact.

He also expressed regret over the US-Iran conflict fueled by the US’ assassination of Soleimani. Fadel is optimistic of a peaceful resolution to the problem.

“I, as member of the MPR leadership and on behalf of other MPR leadership members, express deep condolences over the demise of Qasem Soleimani, to the government and people of Iran. Moreover, the late Qasem was highly revered by the Iranian people,” he stated.

During the meeting, Fadel, the Iranian ambassador to Indonesia, noted that the late Soleimani was a hero to the Iranian nation.

Fadel hailed the stance of the Iranian government that will strive to adopt a peaceful path in resolving conflicts with the US.

“The Iranian ambassador informed that Iran is striving to cool down and trying hard to not allow the tension to worsen. In my opinion, it is something that should be lauded,” he added.

Source: Antara News