Indonesia reports 6,208 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Jakarta – Indonesia recorded the addition of 6,208 fresh cases of coronavirus infections in a single day, thereby pushing the total case tally to 1,329,074, the Task Force for COVID-19 Handling stated here on Saturday.

With 7,382 other individuals recovering from the virus, the total COVID-19 recovery count reached 1,136,054.

With 195 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the virus, the total death toll touched 35,981.

The data was obtained from 55,495 specimens examined in a day. The cumulative count of specimens examined in Indonesia had, until now, reached 10,763,757. The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 11.1 percent.

The country also registered 78,746 suspected COVID-19 infections. The number of active cases stood at 157,039 cases, down 1,369 cases, from that on the previous day.

Jakarta recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 1,737, followed by 876 in West Java, 630 in Central Java, 445 in East Java, and 378 in East Kalimantan.

The provinces reporting the most recoveries were Central Java, with 2,500; followed by 1,174 in Jakarta; 651 in West Java; 517 in East Java; and 467 in East Kalimantan.

Central Java Province reported the highest number of deaths in a single day at 661, followed by 44 in Jakarta and 24 in East Java.

The COVID-19 tally in Jakarta has, so far, reached 337,637, while 210,442 in West Java and 152,701 in Central Java.

Jakarta also recorded the highest total number of COVID-19 recoveries at 1,322,207, followed by 171,515 in West Java, and 116,245 in East Java.

Meanwhile, East Java reported the highest death toll at 116,245, followed by 6,661 in Central Java and 5,453 in Jakarta.

Source: Antara News