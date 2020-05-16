Indonesia reports 529 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths

Indonesia reported 529 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 17,025, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Indonesia also reported 13 new deaths, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,089, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told an online news conference.

The Southeast Asian country has tested 135,726 people, Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 35,069 patients with suspected acute respiratory illnesses were being treated across the country.

Source: TREND News Agency