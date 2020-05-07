Indonesia reports 338 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

Indonesia reported 338 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 12,776, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Thirty-five more people who tested positive for the virus have died, taking the total number of deaths to 930, the highest death toll in East Asia outside China.

As of Thursday, 96,717 people had been tested and 2,381 had recovered.

Source: TREND News Agency