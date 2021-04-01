Indonesia reiterates commitment to tackle climate change

The Indonesian government has reiterated its commitment to address climate change and willingness to co-chair the UK-led 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties’ (COP26) Forest, Agriculture and Commodity Trade (FACT) Dialogue.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, conveyed this after a bilateral meeting with UK Minister for Pacific and the Environment, Lord Zac Goldsmith, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Hartarto welcomed the UK’s recognition of Indonesia’s commitment to improve bilateral cooperation, especially on the climate change issue.

The minister said he hoped the two countries would play their role to produce useful recommendations for all parties during the FACT Dialogue. Indonesia will be represented by Deputy Minister of Forestry and Environment, Alue Dohong, at the dialogue.

“Indonesia is ready to play its role in the meeting, in the capacity of co-chair. We asserted the importance for us to have a common vision and understanding to reach a common benefit,” Hartarto remarked.

With regard to the climate change issue, Hartarto assured that Indonesia is committed to implementing the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), stipulated in the Paris Agreement, and reaching the target set under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under the NDC, Indonesia has committed to cut greenhouse emissions by 29 percent through its own efforts, and by 41 percent with the support of the international community, in 2030.

“Addressing the climate change impact is a challenging task, because it would need multilateral cooperation and comprehensive efforts,” Hartarto said.

Thursday’s meeting between Hartarto and Goldsmith was held as part of preparations for the visit of the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab, to Indonesia from April 6-8 this year.

During his visit, Raab is scheduled to extend an invitation to President Joko Widodo to attend the COP26 session in Glasgow, Scotland in November, 2021.(INE)

Source: Antara News