Indonesia records more recoveries from COVID-19 until May 2: official

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Government’s COVID-19 Task Force confirmed that as of Saturday, 1,665 of the 10,843 new coronavirus patients in the country had fully recovered from the deadly disease and received discharge from hospitals.



“Some 74 more COVID-19 patients had recovered from the disease, thereby taking the total count of patients discharged from hospitals to 1,665,” COVID-19 Task Force Spokesman Achmad Yurianto notified journalists here, Saturday.



Apart from the increasing number of recoveries, Indonesia still recorded 292 new patients and 31 new deaths, he noted, adding that the total death toll from this coronavirus pandemic had reached 831.



The Health Ministry’s data indicated that Jakarta had 80 additional confirmed cases, or the highest count, followed by West Java, with 31 cases; and South Sulawesi and Papua, each with 30 additional confirmed cases, he remarked.



Yurianto noted that 22,545 patients were under monitoring and 235,035 people under surveillance.



The coronavirus outbreak initially struck the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, but it then spread to various parts of the world, including countries in the Asia-Pacific region.



The Indonesian government officially announced the country’s first confirmed cases on March 2.



Since then, the central and regional governments nationwide have striven persistently to flatten the curve by imposing healthcare protocols and social restrictions.



In breaking the chain of this novel coronavirus disease that has impacted the purchasing power of so many families in Indonesia, large-scale social restrictions are being enforced in several cities, including Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi, and Pekanbaru.



The central government has also banned homebound travel, or locally known as “mudik,” during the fasting month of the Ramadhan and Idul Fitri holiday seasons.



The government officially implemented the “mudik” ban at 00:00 hrs Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, April 24, 2020. The ban excludes the movement of logistics, drugs, officers, fire engines, ambulances, and hearses.



The ban will be in place until May 31, 2020, for land transportation; June 15, 2020, for railway transportation; June 8, 2020, for sea transportation; and, June 1, 2020, for air transportation.

Source: Antara News