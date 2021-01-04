Indonesia records drastic decline in foreign tourist arrivals in Nov

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The number of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia in November 2020 dropped drastically by 86.31 percent in November 2020, from that during the corresponding period of the previous year, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) stated.

Indonesia recorded 175.31 thousand foreign tourist arrivals in November 2020, an increase of 13.90 percent, from 153.9 thousand in October 2020, Setianto, BPS’ Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics, remarked.

“Visits by foreign tourists in November 2020 reached 175.3 thousand. In comparison with last year, on a year-on-year (yoy) basis, it reached minus 86.31 percent. However, on a monthly basis, the tourist arrivals showed an increasing trend,” he pointed out.

Of the total figure, 88.6 thousand people, or 50 percent, arrived by cars; 43.3 thousand people, or 25 percent, took flights; and 43.3 thousand people, or 25 percent, came by boats or ships. The number of foreign tourists arriving aboard aircraft in November 2020 dropped by 94.42 percent as compared to that in November 2019, though the figure increased by 240.13 percent from that in October 2020.

Cumulatively, during the period from January to November 2020, the number of foreign tourist visits to Indonesia had reached 3.89 million, or a decrease by 73.60 percent, from 14.73 million during the corresponding period in 2019.

Some 41.6 percent of tourists to Indonesia were from Timor Leste, while 23.7 percent from Malaysia, 3.7 percent from China, and a total of 30.9 percent from other nations.

The BPS also noted that the Room Occupancy Rate (ROR) for star-rated hotels in November 2020 reached 40.14 percent, or down by 18.44 points, from 58.58 percent during the same period in 2019, albeit increasing by 2.66 points from that in October 2020.

Source: Antara News