Indonesia records 13,802 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia on Friday reported 13,802 additional COVID-19 cases, 10,138 recoveries, and 187 deaths over a single day.

With this, the total tally of cases has risen to 1,051,795, while total recoveries have reached 852,260, and the death toll has climbed to 29,518, according to the Task Force for COVID-19 Handling.

At present, Indonesia has 170,017 active cases, or patients undergoing independent care and isolation after a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. In addition, 81,497 people are suspected to have contracted the virus in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 77,330 specimens from 52,419 people have been examined by 613 laboratories across the country. Since the time the first infections were reported in March, 2020, a total of 9,124,005 specimens from 6,084,661 individuals have been examined in the country. According to the task force, the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate currently stands at 17.3 percent.

New COVID-19 cases were reported in all 34 Indonesian provinces on Friday.

Provinces that reported the highest number of new cases on Friday included West Java with 3,835 cases, followed by Jakarta (3,448), Central Java (1,495), East Java (1,006), and East Kalimantan (667).

Jakarta still has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 262,753 and recoveries at 234,872. Meanwhile, the highest death toll has been recorded in East Java at 7,691. (INE)

Source: Antara News