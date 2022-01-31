Indonesia ready to build new capital but locals fear for livelihoods

Published by

DPA

Officials say Indonesia’s new national capital, to be built on Borneo island far from often-flooded and traffic-choked Jakarta, will lead to greater equality. But residents in the area where the future city will be built fear they will have to give up their traditional farmlands and lose their livelihoods. “Our concern is that we will lose that land that we cultivated for generations. They never talked to us,” said Sibukdin, a chieftain in Sepaku, a sub-district in East Kalimantan province at the heart of what will be the country’s new capital. “It’s like we are being killed slowly. Our ancest…

Read More