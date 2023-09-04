Indonesia pushes for ASEAN unity to resolve Myanmar issue: FM

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi emphasized that during its ASEAN chairmanship this year, Indonesia is working hard to ensure ASEAN is united to resolve the Myanmar issue.”ASEAN can only steam forward in full power if we can ensure a peaceful and lasting solution in Myanmar,” Minister Marsudi stated while opening the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) here on Monday. Indonesia is holding the ASEAN chairmanship in 2023 with the theme of “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.” The vision of Indonesia’s chairmanship, among others, is to build a resilient, adaptive, and inclusive ASEAN. Marsudi noted that as mandated by ASEAN leaders, the foreign ministers would conduct a comprehensive review of the Five Point Consensus (5PC) implementation and prepare a recommendation for the leaders’ deliberation. The 5PC, among others, calls for an immediate end to violence and the provision of humanitarian assistance to Myanmar. Since it was agreed upon in April 2021 by ASEAN leaders and the leader of Myanmar’s junta, Min Aung Hlaing, the implementation of the consensus, as a peace plan for resolving the Myanmar crisis, has not made significant progress. SEAN assessed that there is no will from Myanmar’s junta to implement the consensus.

Source: Antara News Agency