Indonesia presses for strict actions against racially spurred violence

Jakarta Indonesia demanded firm actions to be taken against racially incited violence during an urgent debate on racism organized by the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

The urgent debate on “racially inspired human rights violations, systematic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests” was held on Wednesday at the request of African nations in the wake of rising racial violence in the United States (US), particularly the death of George Floyd, an African American, that fueled huge protests across the US and drew global attention.

Ambassador Hasan Kleib, Indonesia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, and other International Organizations, voiced his concern over acts of violence and discrimination occurring in various parts of the world, particularly those caused by rising racial hatred or hate-based crimes.

Kleib put forth a suggestion for the Human Rights Council and the High Commission on Human Rights to bolster cooperation to end racial discrimination and violence during the law enforcement process, the Indonesian Permanent Mission in Geneva noted on a statement here on Thursday. Actions proposed by Indonesia encompass respect and tolerance for racial and ethnic differences at the community level; bolstering the legal culture and accountability of legal institutions; and education on human rights in education institutions for police and other law enforcement by involving the National Human Rights Commission or other relevant state institutions.

In addition to speaking on behalf of Indonesia, Kleib also delivered joint statements on behalf of the Core Group of the Convention Against Torture Initiative (CTI).

Representing CTI nations, Indonesia urged for zero tolerance towards racism and discrimination and drew attention to the significance of law enforcement policies that are people-centric and oriented towards preventing violence.

The Indonesian foreign policy has always centered on anti-racism since the inception of the Republic of Indonesia.

Indonesia, under the leadership of President Soekarno, had built awareness with the Asian-African countries against the practice of colonialism through the holding of the 1955 Asian-African Conference (KAA).

The KAA produced the Bandung Declaration, in which one of its precepts called for abolishing racism.

“Under the spirit of the Bandung Declaration, Indonesian human rights diplomacy certainly continues to take affirmative steps to eliminate all forms of discrimination on all fronts,” Ambassador Kleib stated.

As a multi-ethnic and multiracial nation, Indonesia will keep striving to advance the spirit of anti-racism as one of the unifying pillars among developing countries.

In the urgent debate, the UN Human Rights Council also heard a video message from Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s younger brother, who supported the Human Rights Council to establish a commission of inquiry for the killing of black people by police in the US.

Source: Antara News