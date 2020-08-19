Indonesia posts US$3.26 billion trade surplus for July 2020

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of US$3.26 billion in July 2020, as exports improved to $13.73 billion and imports slowed to $10.47 billion, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS).

“The surplus is higher as compared to that in June 2020 and jumped as compared to July 2019 when we experienced a deficit of $0.28 billion,” BPS Head Suhariyanto noted during a virtual press conference here on Tuesday.

Suhariyanto remarked that Indonesian exports in July 2020 had touched $13.73 billion, or rose 14.33 percent, as compared to June 2020 and dropped 9.90 percent from that in July 2019.

Non-oil and gas exports during the period had reached $13.03 billion, increasing 13.86 percent as compared to June 2020 and declining 5.87 percent as compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

The country’s imports in July 2020 plunged 2.73 percent to $10.47 billion as compared to June and dropped 32.55 percent on an annual basis as compared to July 2019, he remarked.

Non-oil and gas imports during the period had reached $9.51 billion, or declined 5.70 percent, in comparison with June. It also recorded a sharp decline by 30.95 percent from that in July 2019.

Oil and gas imports in July 2020 had significantly increased by 41.53 percent to $0.96 billion as compared to June 2020 and declined 45.19 percent from that in July 2019, he added.

Source: Antara News