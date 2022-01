Published by

Reuters UK

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation’s capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on Borneo, House Speaker Puan Maharani said on Tuesday. The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s ambitious proposal, stipulates how development of the capital will be funded and governed. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)

