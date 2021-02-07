Indonesia, Mexico businesses ink cooperation pact

Jakarta The Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) in Mexico City have facilitated business cooperation between Indonesian and Mexican companies for export of furniture, home decor items, and textiles.

The cooperation is part of efforts taken since early this year to increase Indonesia’s exports to Mexico, the Indonesian Embassy in Mexico City said in a written statement issued on Saturday.

The agreement includes cooperation to export Indonesian furniture to Mexico and market Balinese clothes and textiles to the country.

Indonesia exported a container load of furniture and home decor items to Monterrey City, Mexico, via the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on February 1, 2021. The products, which mostly came from West Java, will be displayed and sold at a gallery in Monterrey, which has so far sold home decor products from the United States.

On February 3, 2021, PT. Asia Garmen Internasional of Indonesia and Pareos Del Mar of Mexico inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) online on business cooperation.

Indonesian Ambassador to Mexico Cheppy T. Wartono and Director of Promotion and Image Development at the Indonesian Trade Ministry Tuti Prahastuti witnessed the signing of the MoU, the embassy informed.

Under the cooperation agreement, Pareos Del Mar will serve as a representative agent for PT. Asia Garmen Internasional’s products in Mexico.

Source: Antara News