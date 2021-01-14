Beijing (ANTARA) – IDNStore, Indonesia’s first global e-commerce platform, was launched virtually on Thursday by several officials, including the trade minister and ambassador to China, with sights trained on penetrating the country’s market.

“Bismillah (in the name of God), this platform of IDNStore is now officially launched,” Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi stated.

“For all this time, we have been ‘blown’ by foreign e-commerce. (However, now,) through the IDNStore, this is our time for making a ‘counter-attack,'” Lutfi affirmed.

The minister is optimistic that the online marketplace would benefit Indonesian businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises, to explore markets in China, Hong Kong, as well as Taiwan that are worth nearly US$1.6 trillion.

In China, the transaction value for e-commerce has risen through the years, with some 32.9-percent contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) and constituting 50 percent of the total digital transactions globally.

“Referring to China’s successful record, I think it is worth lauding the hard work of our Trade Ministry and other related ministries, as well as businesses and Indonesia’s representatives in China and Taiwan for the launch of the IDNStore platform,” Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun stated.

To support export transactions, the IDNStore has been integrated with several payment method services — PayPal, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and Union Pay — while Pos Indonesia, Tabitha Gracia Indonesia, Janio, and SEG will secure the logistics process.

“In the near future, Pos Indonesia will also ink an agreement with the China Honden Industrial Park Co. Ltd to ease the distribution of goods from Indonesia to all of China,” Oratmangun noted. (INE)

Source: Antara News