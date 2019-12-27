Indonesia, Japan to extend cooperation on infrastructure development

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian and Japanese governments concurred on extending a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Infrastructure Development expiring by Dec 29, 2019, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation, and Tourism noted in a statement here, Friday.

The extended MoU, to remain in effect for three years, encompasses at least 10 areas of cooperation comprising eight existing sectors and two additional areas that include water management, domestic sewage management, road and bridge construction, building and housing construction, city and regional developments, disaster management, human capital improvement, infrastructure funding, and construction services.

At the upcoming signing ceremony, Indonesia’s Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation, and Tourism of Japan will ink the MoU, according to the statement.

Apart from the partnership, the two countries also highlighted partnership on water disaster management, chiefly on constructing a dam as a better precautionary measure against floods.

“I have found that Public Works and Public Housing Minister of Indonesia Basuki Hadimuljono is interested to further study dam construction to tackle flooding in the country. I will send some representatives from Japan’s ministry to further discuss potential collaboration (between the two countries) to solve the problems,” Japan’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation, and Tourism Kazuyoshi Akaba noted in a statement received in Jakarta, Friday.

The two ministers had earlier discussed bolstering partnerships in water disaster management, two of which include the construction of Kedungombo Dam in Grobogan, Central Java Province, and Sutami Dam in Malang, East Java Province.

The feasibility study and master plan for Kedungombo Dam have been drafted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and the two documents will be completed by December-end of 2019.

Source: Antara News