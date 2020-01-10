Indonesia, Japan hold another “2+2” meeting in 2020 after mid-decade

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The governments of Indonesia and Japan here, today, concurred on holding another “2+2” (two-plus-two) meeting in 2020 after first being launched in 2015, both nations’ foreign ministers reaffirmed during the Seventh Strategic Dialogue here, today.

Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi met her Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu in Jakarta, Friday, and both sides were on the same page over expediting preparations pertaining to the two-plus-two meeting. However, both ministries have yet to disclose the exact date of the upcoming meeting.

“We’d like to decide which issues should be highlighted for the upcoming meeting,” Japan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu, the first foreign minister that Marsudi has met this year, stated.

During the strategic dialogue, both foreign affairs ministers shared views and perspectives on tensions in the South China Sea.

“We share a serious concern over the effort to change a unilateral status quo, and we reaffirm to strengthening our collaborations,” Toshimitsu noted, citing that this month, Japan’s government will establish partnership with Indonesia’s Maritime Security Board (Bakamla).

Apart from the South China Sea, both ministers also spoke of the recent tensions between the US and Iran. Both sides agreed to prevent any further escalation amid the conflict.

Before a meeting with Marsudi, Toshimitsu paid an official visit to the Merdeka Palace and met Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. Japan’s minister is also scheduled to meet with Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Source: Antara News