Indonesia hits lowest inflation ever recorded in past two decades

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Statistics Indonesia (BPS) recorded inflation rate at 2.72 percent in 2019, hitting the lowest level in the past two decades.

“This is the lowest, if back then in 1999 it was recorded at 2.13 percent,” Head of BPS Suhariyanto told the press in Jakarta, Thursday, adding that the inflation rate of below three percent had become the first over the past one decade.

The BPS had made assurance that the administered prices, the price of commodities managed by the government, contributed to this year’s low inflation rate, at 0.51 percent, while in 2018, it had reached 3.36 percent.

The figure is much lower than the other component of non-core inflation of volatile foods that had reached 4.3 percent, also lower than the core inflation of 3.02 percent.

According to the BPS data, several commodities, including gold jewelry and red chilies, contributed 0.16 percent and 0.15 percent respectively of the total national inflation, whereas house rent tariff and red onions contributed 0.1 percent.

Source: Antara News