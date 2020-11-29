Indonesia, France discuss military cooperation

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa received French Army Attache Colonel Sven Meic at his office here recently to discuss military cooperation between the two countries.

Under the cooperation, the Indonesian Army will send its troops to take a joint exercise with the French Army next year, General Andika said in a written statement released on Saturday.

“When I was promoted from first lieutenant to captain I took a joint exercise with several armies. The exercise gave me deep knowledge and experience,” he said.

He said the joint exercise with the French Army will be useful for Indonesian Army soldiers to improve their knowledge.

“I think the younger generations in the Army also need such experience,” he said.

Therefore, he warmly welcome the planned joint exercise.

He said he will support any activity aimed at improving the Indonesian Army soldiers’ experience and outlook in the military field.

Colonel Sven Meic said the joint exercise will offer good opportunities for the two countries’ soldiers to get experience.

Source: Antara News