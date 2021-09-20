Indonesia draws with Barbados in 2021 Davis Cup

Jakarta Two opening matches between Indonesia and Barbados in the first round of the 2021 Davis Cup Group II World ended in a draw at the St. Michael National Tennis Centre, Friday or Saturday local time.

The men’s singles match was held on the first day. Indonesia was left behind 0-1, as Gunawan Trismuwantara was defeated by Barbados top tennis player Darian King, 1-6,1-6.

Meanwhile, on the second day, Justin Barki was successfully held to a 1-1 draw after defeating host representative, Kaipo Marshall 6-2, 6-4.

“We laud Justin’s performance, who was able to meet the target of the Indonesian team to hold a draw to host in the first day,” Indonesian team captain Febi Widhiyanto stated in a press statement on Saturday.

Source: ANTARA News

