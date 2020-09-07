Indonesia COVID-19 new cases top 3,000 for four consecutive days

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia coronavirus new cases exceeded 3,000 for four consecutive days, with new cases on Sunday recorded at 3,444 and brought the total tally of infections to 194,109, according to the country’s Task Force for COVID-19 Response.

A report released by the Task Force on Sunday showed that 2,174 people have recovered from COVID-19 hence the total recoveries stand at 138,575.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 8,025, with 85 people succumbing to the disease within the last 24 hours.

On Thursday (Sept 3) the task force reported 3,622 new cases within 24 hours.

The figures suggest that the country currently has 47,509 active cases, or patients still receiving treatment or undergoing self-isolation and 89,701 suspected patients have been placed under surveillance.

The authority on Sunday has examined 27,979 speciments from 13,225 people at 320 laboratories across the country.

Since the first confirmed cases emerged in Indonesia on March, the authority has checked a total 2,433,752 speciments from 1,401,513 people.

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in 34 provinces, with 489 cities and districts affected by the pandemic.

As of Sunday, five provinces have recorded the highest number of new cases namely Jakarta with 1,176 fresh cases, East Java 303, West Sumatra 244, Central Java 233, and South Sulawesi 209.

The capital Jakarta have recorded the highest number of confirmed cases at 46,333.

Six provinces reported no new cases on Sunday namely Jambi, Riau Islands, Central Sulawesi, North Maluku, Papua and West Sulawesi.

Source: Antara News