Indonesia condemns terror attack in Nice

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia has denounced the terror attack in Nice City, France, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others.

“Indonesia offers its deep sympathy and sorrow to the victims and bereaved families,” the Foreign Ministry noted in a written statement released on Friday.

In response to the attack, the Indonesian Embassy in Paris and the Indonesian Consulate General in Marseille will soon coordinate with local authorities, and Indonesian citizens associations, including the Indonesian Students Association (PPI), to ascertain their condition.

“No Indonesians reportedly fell victim to the attack,” the ministry stated.

A total of 4,023 Indonesians reside in France, including 25 in Nice and its surrounding area.

The French government raised the country’s security alert to its highest level following the terror attack on Thursday.

