Indonesia, China hold joint military exercise near Jakarta

The Indonesian and Chinese navies conducted a joint military exercise in the waters near Jakarta on May 8, 2021 to improve coordination during emergencies at sea, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

In a 47-second video, CGTN reported on the deployment of two Chinese guided-missile frigate ships — Liuzhou and Suqian — for the joint exercise with the Indonesian Navy.

The Indonesian Navy deployed two warships for the exercise — KRI Usman Harun and KRI Halasan, which are also guided-missile frigate ships.

The joint exercise focused on communication, search and rescue operations, as well as maneuver formation, according to the report.

Earlier, the Chinese Navy had deployed its fleet to help lift the debris of the sunken Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 in the waters north of Bali island.

The Chinese Navy sent three ships, including the 13-thousand tonnage Hull-163, to help salvage Nanggala-402.

The three Chinese ships were different from those that participated in the joint exercise

Source: Antara News