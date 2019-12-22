Indonesia, Australia, Portugal to develop Timor Leste’s web domain

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Internet domain name registry bodies of Indonesia, Australia, and Portugal will develop “.tl”, the country-code top level web domain of Timor Leste, the Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Name Association (APTLD) said a statement received here on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the 66th meeting of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) in Montreal, Canada, last month, the Indonesian Internet Domain Name Registry (PANDI), the Australian Domain Administrator (AuDa), and Portugal’s domain name registry association (DNS.PT) agreed to set up a team for developing the Timor Leste’s web domain.

As an initiator of the project, the Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Name Association (APTLD) will support the team, mainly in providing materials, logistics, and communication tools, the Indonesia’s registry body added.

On a similar occasion, a chairman of PANDI, Yudho Giri Sucahyo, expressed his excitement to work in a team with experts from Australia and Portugal to develop Timor Leste’s web domain. “PANDI is pleased to join the team. We see this as an opportunity to offer and implement what we have been working on for the past years,” Sucahyo remarked.

Meanwhile, for Portugal’s web domain administrator, the project will serve as a platform to further introduce the Portuguese language at the Internet, the DNS.PT’s representative, Marta Dias said.

For Australia’s domain administrator, the project has been linked to the country’s effort on tackling global cyber crime network, a representative of AuDa, Bruce Tonkin, said.

To follow up the agreement, representatives of Indonesia, Australia, Portugal, Timor Leste, and the Asia Pacific domain association will further discuss the project in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb 20-21, 2020. The meeting will focus on matters related to technical implementations of developing Timor Leste’s web domain, PANDI expounded.

