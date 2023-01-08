Indonesia aims to win over Vietnam in second leg of AFF Cup semi-final

Coach of Indonesian national football team Shin Tae-yong said his squad is striving to beat Vietnam in the second leg of the 2022 AFF Cup semi-final at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, on January 9, even though the team only needed a draw with a goal to qualify for the final.

“We do not want a draw. We try to finish the match in 90 minutes and proceed to the final,” he noted during a pre-match press conference at the VFF Office, Hanoi, Vietnam, on Sunday.

The South Korean tactician informs that his squad is in good shape to win the match. They are very motivated to beat the opponent in their own home, he added.

“Tomorrow, every player is ready to show maximum effort,” he emphasized.

The South Korean national team coach at the 2018 World Cup is confident of his squad, reflecting on their performances in the last few matches of the tournament, including when they held Vietnam to a goalless draw in the first leg of the semifinals.

According to him, Vietnam is a strong team with neat game organization, especially in the defense sector. However, Indonesia, which often has difficulty scoring goals amidst an abundance of opportunities, still has a chance to break down the opponent’s stronghold.

“Tomorrow will be a good match,” he continued.

In the first leg at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta, January 6, the two teams played a goalless draw which made Indonesia only need a draw with a goal to seal a place in the final.

Indonesia and Vietnam have played 26 times since 1991. During that time, Indonesia won eight times, lost seven times, and the rest of the other matches ended in a draw.

At least in the last six years, Indonesia has always had difficulties facing Vietnam. Since December 7, 2016, Indonesia has drawn twice and lost twice when they met Vietnam.

In addition, coach Tae-yong has never won against Vietnam which is coached by his compatriot, Park Hang-seo.

