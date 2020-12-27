Indonesia adds 6,528 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 713,365 cases

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia on Sunday reported 6,528 fresh COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period, which brought the total case tally to 713,365 since the country announced its first infections on March 2, 2020.

As per data of the National Task Force for COVID-19 Handling, the number of recoveries increased by 6,983 in the 24-hour period, taking the total number of patients recovering from the virus to 583,676.

The country also reported 243 fatalities across the nation, which brought the death toll to 21,237.

The total number of suspected cases per today stood at 69,325. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected 510 districts and cities across the country’s 34 provinces.

The health authorities examined specimens of 41,963 people, bringing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 7,124,513. Jakarta contributed the highest number of cases at 1,997, followed by West Java (892), Central Java (785), East Java (738), South Sulawesi (262), East Kalimantan (200), Yogyakarta (183), Banten (150), Riau (117), and Bengkulu (100).

Central Java reported the most deaths per day at 80, followed by East Java 48 deaths, West Java 43, and Jakarta 22 deaths.

Jakarta also contributed the highest number of recoveries at 1,832, followed by West Java (1,172), South Sulawesi (942), Central Java (601), and East Java (592).

The capital city’s cumulative case count stood at 175,926, followed by East Java (80,748), West Java (79,590), Central Java (77,793), and South Sulawesi (29,125).

Jakarta’s total recoveries reached 158,536, East Java 68,981, and West Java 66,365, as well as South Sulawesi (24,233).

Meanwhile, the highest number of deaths occurred in East Java (5,583), followed by Central Java (3,247), Jakarta (3,189), West Java (1,157), and East Kalimantan (721).

Source: Antara News